News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Games: Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final

Games: Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final

Source: PTI
July 29, 2024 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the final of the 10m air pistol mixed event on Monday

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the final of the 10m air pistol mixed event on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy DD/X

The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the Olympic Games in Chateauroux, on Monday.

 

Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Korea on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker came into the qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday.

However, it was curtains for Ramita Jindal.

Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition.

Ramita Jindal 

IMAGE: Ramita Jindal was in 4th position after the first series but slipped to 7th in the 2nd series. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final.

The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

In danger of being eliminated, a 10.5 pushed Ramita to sixth place even as Norway's Hegg Jeanette Duestad made an exit. But the Indian could not save herself after that.

In the qualifications on Sunday, she performed exceedingly well to make the final in the fifth place.

Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist in the event, beat World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen at the domestic trials to make it to Paris Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: It's a starry, starry night at the Paris Games!
PIX: It's a starry, starry night at the Paris Games!
Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians
Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians
Watch Out For Leon Marchand!
Watch Out For Leon Marchand!
Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024
Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024
Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate
Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate
Paris: Ashwini-Crasto on verge of exit after 2nd loss
Paris: Ashwini-Crasto on verge of exit after 2nd loss
Haryana man dies fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Haryana man dies fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze

Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze

SEE: India@Paris On Sunday

SEE: India@Paris On Sunday

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances