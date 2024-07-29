Games: Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the final of the 10m air pistol mixed event on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy DD/X

The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the Olympic Games in Chateauroux, on Monday.

Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Korea on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker came into the qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday.

However, it was curtains for Ramita Jindal.

Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition.

IMAGE: Ramita Jindal was in 4th position after the first series but slipped to 7th in the 2nd series. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final.

The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

In danger of being eliminated, a 10.5 pushed Ramita to sixth place even as Norway's Hegg Jeanette Duestad made an exit. But the Indian could not save herself after that.

In the qualifications on Sunday, she performed exceedingly well to make the final in the fifth place.

Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist in the event, beat World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen at the domestic trials to make it to Paris Games.