News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: It's a starry, starry night as Biles makes Olympics return

PIX: It's a starry, starry night as Biles makes Olympics return

July 29, 2024 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Tom Cruise with fans in the stand during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 at Bercy Arena, Paris, France.

IMAGE: Actor Tom Cruise with fans in the stand during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 at Bercy Arena, Paris, France. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were among the celebrities packed into Bercy Arena on Sunday to witness the return of Simone Biles to the Olympic gymnastics stage for the qualifying round.

 

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is back for her third Games after withdrawing from most of her events at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with mental health issues.

She leads a veteran squad seeking redemption after the US team finished second in Tokyo -- thus ending their hopes of completing a hat-trick of Olympic team titles following their success in 2012 and 2016.

"It's awesome," Cruise told Reuters in the stands at the Arena.

"Great stories, great athletes. It's incredible what they do."

Singer Lady Gaga  

IMAGE: Singer Lady Gaga is seen during the swimming races at Paris La Defense Arena, in Nanterre, France. She was also spotted cheering for the USA Gymnastics team. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen said there was nowhere they would rather be.

"This was on our bucket list. We wanted to make sure we came to this event," he told Reuters.

"They represent the best of America and we are so proud and excited for them. Let's go USA."

USA's Simone Biles is all smiles after her performance in the Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 2 at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Sunday

IMAGE: USA's Simone Biles is all smiles after her performance in the Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 2 at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The sold-out arena erupted when the US team was announced and let out a deafening roar when four-time Olympic gold medallist Biles was introduced.

Biles abruptly pulled out from the team final at the Tokyo Games after suffering from the "twisties", a term used to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness while performing high-difficulty elements.

On Sunday she powered the runaway favourites for the team title to the top of the qualifying standings. The top eight qualifiers will contest Tuesday's final.

Rapper Snoop Dogg wears T-shirt with a picture of Simone Biles

IMAGE: Rapper Snoop Dogg shows off a T-shirt with a picture of Simone Biles ahead of her event. Photograph: Kind courtesy MaryK Myal/X

"She is so resilient," said NFL great Larry Fitzgerald.

"To be able to overcome that and put herself back in position to be able to do something is truly remarkable."

Singer Ariana Grande

IMAGE: Singer Ariana Grande in the stands during the Women's Gymnastics Qualification. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

A five-year-old Biles super fan named Georgia, who was in the stands with her father Andrew Pearce of Alabama, said she planned to follow in her idol's footsteps as she performed some impressive gymnastics manoeuvres in a corridor outside the competition arena.

"I'm practicing because when I grow up, I'm going to be in the Olympics," she said.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour talks with David Lauren during women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena

IMAGE: Vogue editor Anna Wintour talks with David Lauren during women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Photograph: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav and Actor Tom Cruise in the stands during the Gymnastics Women's Qualification

IMAGE: CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav and Actor Tom Cruise in the stands during the Gymnastics Women's Qualification. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Manu's efforts, Jaspal's blessings behind bronze win'
'Manu's efforts, Jaspal's blessings behind bronze win'
SEE: When PM Modi called Manu Bhaker ...
SEE: When PM Modi called Manu Bhaker ...
'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership
'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky
Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: Biles makes stunning return to Olympics!

PIX: Biles makes stunning return to Olympics!

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances