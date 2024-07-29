PIX: It's a starry, starry night as Biles makes Olympics return

IMAGE: Actor Tom Cruise with fans in the stand during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 at Bercy Arena, Paris, France. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were among the celebrities packed into Bercy Arena on Sunday to witness the return of Simone Biles to the Olympic gymnastics stage for the qualifying round.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is back for her third Games after withdrawing from most of her events at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with mental health issues.

She leads a veteran squad seeking redemption after the US team finished second in Tokyo -- thus ending their hopes of completing a hat-trick of Olympic team titles following their success in 2012 and 2016.

"It's awesome," Cruise told Reuters in the stands at the Arena.

"Great stories, great athletes. It's incredible what they do."

IMAGE: Singer Lady Gaga is seen during the swimming races at Paris La Defense Arena, in Nanterre, France. She was also spotted cheering for the USA Gymnastics team. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen said there was nowhere they would rather be.

"This was on our bucket list. We wanted to make sure we came to this event," he told Reuters.

"They represent the best of America and we are so proud and excited for them. Let's go USA."

IMAGE: USA's Simone Biles is all smiles after her performance in the Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 2 at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The sold-out arena erupted when the US team was announced and let out a deafening roar when four-time Olympic gold medallist Biles was introduced.

Biles abruptly pulled out from the team final at the Tokyo Games after suffering from the "twisties", a term used to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness while performing high-difficulty elements.

On Sunday she powered the runaway favourites for the team title to the top of the qualifying standings. The top eight qualifiers will contest Tuesday's final.

IMAGE: Rapper Snoop Dogg shows off a T-shirt with a picture of Simone Biles ahead of her event. Photograph: Kind courtesy MaryK Myal/X

"She is so resilient," said NFL great Larry Fitzgerald.

"To be able to overcome that and put herself back in position to be able to do something is truly remarkable."

IMAGE: Singer Ariana Grande in the stands during the Women's Gymnastics Qualification. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

A five-year-old Biles super fan named Georgia, who was in the stands with her father Andrew Pearce of Alabama, said she planned to follow in her idol's footsteps as she performed some impressive gymnastics manoeuvres in a corridor outside the competition arena.

"I'm practicing because when I grow up, I'm going to be in the Olympics," she said.

IMAGE: Vogue editor Anna Wintour talks with David Lauren during women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Photograph: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports