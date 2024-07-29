News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India@Paris On Sunday

India@Paris On Sunday

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 29, 2024 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of Indian athletes in action at the 2024 Olympics on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

 

IMAGE: P V Sindhu during her match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris. Sindhu beat Fathimath 21-9, 21-6 in 29 minutes. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: H S Prannoy during his match against Fabian Roth of Germany who he defeated 21-18, 21-12 in 45 minutes. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Two-time World champion Zareen Nikhat defeated Maxi Carina Kloetzer of Germany 5-0 during a women's 50kg bout at the North Paris Arena, Villepinte. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Harmeet Desai during his match against Felix Lebrun of France, which he lost 8-11, 8-11, 6-11, 8-11 at the South Paris Arena 4. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Manika Batra during her match against Anna Hursey of Britain, who she beat 4-1 at the South Paris Arena 4 Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal Achanta during his match against Deni Kozul of Slovenia, which Sharath lost 4-2. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sreeja Akula during her match against Christina Kallberg of Sweden, which she won 4-0. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Balraj Panwar in action during the men's Single Sculls Repechages at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Flatwater, Vaires-sur-Marne. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: It's a starry, starry night at the Paris Games!
PIX: It's a starry, starry night at the Paris Games!
PIX: Biles makes stunning return to Olympics!
PIX: Biles makes stunning return to Olympics!
PICS: Marchand, Martinenghi make big splash in pool
PICS: Marchand, Martinenghi make big splash in pool
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky
Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag's 2nd round match cancelled

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag's 2nd round match cancelled

Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians

Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances