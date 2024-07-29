India@Paris On Sunday

Glimpses of Indian athletes in action at the 2024 Olympics on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu during her match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris. Sindhu beat Fathimath 21-9, 21-6 in 29 minutes. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

IMAGE: H S Prannoy during his match against Fabian Roth of Germany who he defeated 21-18, 21-12 in 45 minutes. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Two-time World champion Zareen Nikhat defeated Maxi Carina Kloetzer of Germany 5-0 during a women's 50kg bout at the North Paris Arena, Villepinte. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Harmeet Desai during his match against Felix Lebrun of France, which he lost 8-11, 8-11, 6-11, 8-11 at the South Paris Arena 4. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Manika Batra during her match against Anna Hursey of Britain, who she beat 4-1 at the South Paris Arena 4 Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal Achanta during his match against Deni Kozul of Slovenia, which Sharath lost 4-2. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Sreeja Akula during her match against Christina Kallberg of Sweden, which she won 4-0. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Balraj Panwar in action during the men's Single Sculls Repechages at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Flatwater, Vaires-sur-Marne. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

