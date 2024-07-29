News
2024 Olympics: Watch Out For Leon Marchand!

2024 Olympics: Watch Out For Leon Marchand!

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 29, 2024 12:44 IST
Airmail, the lively e-mail Webzine created by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, recorded how Michael Phelps -- the swimming legend who won 28 Olympic medals for his breathtaking feats in the pool -- leapt from his seat watching a French swimmer break his world record in the 400 metres individual medley at the world swimming championships last year.

'What a race!' Phelps exclaimed, Airmail reported, gobsmacked by the Frenchman's swimming in the American's favourite event.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, evening, Leon Marchand dazzled everyone watching the men's 400m Individual Medley final at the Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, by racing ahead of his seven opponents. And breaking Phelps' long-standing Olympic record in the event.

There are many swimming stars at Paris, but you can rest assured that it will be the 22 year old from Toulouse, who the world will herald as Phelps' heir and the swimmer who will dominate all competition for the next five years at least.

 

IMAGE: Leon Marchand celebrates winning gold and setting a new Olympic record in the men's 400m Individual Medley final. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The 400 medley involves the swimmer swimming 100 metres each on all four swimming styles -- back stroke, butterfly, breast stroke and freestyle. On Sinday, Leon Marchand's swimming was sublime and one that those privileged to watch in the stadium and around the world will remember for a long, long, time. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gold medallist Leon Marchand celebrates on the podium with silver medallist Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
