2024 Olympics: Watch Out For Leon Marchand!

Airmail, the lively e-mail Webzine created by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, recorded how Michael Phelps -- the swimming legend who won 28 Olympic medals for his breathtaking feats in the pool -- leapt from his seat watching a French swimmer break his world record in the 400 metres individual medley at the world swimming championships last year.
'What a race!' Phelps exclaimed, Airmail reported, gobsmacked by the Frenchman's swimming in the American's favourite event.
On Sunday, July 28, 2024, evening, Leon Marchand dazzled everyone watching the men's 400m Individual Medley final at the Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, by racing ahead of his seven opponents. And breaking Phelps' long-standing Olympic record in the event.
There are many swimming stars at Paris, but you can rest assured that it will be the 22 year old from Toulouse, who the world will herald as Phelps' heir and the swimmer who will dominate all competition for the next five years at least.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com