Rediff.com  » Sports » Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze

Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze

Source: PTI
July 29, 2024 12:19 IST
A pistol malfunction during qualification at Tokyo Olympics had left Bhaker crestfallen. But three years later, she got redemption.

Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition, at the

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition, at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Manu Bhaker/X

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who knows a thing or two about handling pressure and meeting expectations, on Sunday complimented Manu Bhaker for the manner in which she overcame a forgettable outing at her maiden Olympics to win a historic bronze in this edition of the Games.

Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, an achievement that opened the country's account in the ongoing Games and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

 

"Manu's story is incredible after the disappointment of Tokyo Olympics, to come here and be able to get over that and compete and win a bronze is a phenomenal achievement," Dravid said during a panel discussion at India House in Paris.

"It's lovely to come on a day that's special for Indian sports. These kinds of achievements takes years of sacrifice, take a lot of hard work, resilience and perseverance.

"We know how hard it is for a sportsperson and what they go through and so much depends on just these few days," Dravid said of the athletes competing at the world's biggest sporting event.

A pistol malfunction during qualification at Tokyo Olympics had left Bhaker crestfallen. But three years later, she got redemption.

Dravid added, "In lot of their lives, I can imagine the pressure that involves in all these sports because this is the pinnacle of their sports. It doesn't get bigger than this and for her to be able to do that, truly a great day for Indian sports. What an inspiring story for so many back home."

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7 here. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

One of the game's finest batsmen, Dravid recently oversaw India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup as the side's head coach, following which he passed on the baton to his former national team colleague Gautam Gambhir.

He is in the French capital to attend a panel discussion on a theme titled 'Cricket at the Olympics: Dawn of a New Era', celebrating the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
