Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians

Paris Olympics OC apologises to Christians

July 29, 2024 10:32 IST
Olympic ceremony's Last Supper sketch 'never meant to disrespect'

The tablaeu depicting the Last Supper

IMAGE: A tableau at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo da Vinci's famous The Last Supper painting was panned by Christians world over. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Paris 2024 organisers apologised on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by a kitsch tableau in the Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo da Vinci's famous 'The Last Supper' painting.

The segment, which recreated the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus, and drew dismay from the Catholic Church.

The opening ceremony attracted 28.6 million US viewers, according to preliminary data from Comcast's NBCUniversal, which the company said was the most-watched start to a summer Games since London in 2012.

 

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference.

"We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are really sorry."

The International Olympic Committee said it took note of Paris 2024's clarification. 

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director behind the flamboyant opening ceremony, said the scene had not been inspired by "The Last Supper" and depicted a pagan feast linked to the gods of Olympus. 

"You will never find in my work a desire to denigrate anyone or anything," Jolly told broadcaster BFMTV.

France, while proud of its rich Catholic heritage, also has a long tradition of both secularism and anti-clericalism. Blasphemy is not only legal, but also considered by many as an essential pillar of freedom of speech. 

Hugo Bardin, whose drag queen character Paloma took part in the tableau, was disappointed Paris 2024 had felt compelled to apologise. 

"An apology means recognising a mistake, recognising that you deliberately did something to harm, which was not the case," Bardin said. 

"What bothers people isn’t that we're reproducing this painting," Bardin continued, "what bothers people is that queer people are reproducing it." 

Supporters of the tableau praised its message of inclusivity and tolerance. 

However, the Catholic church in France said it deplored a ceremony that "included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity".

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
