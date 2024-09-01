Paralympics: Preeti does a double, bags bronze in 200m T35 event

IMAGE: Preeti Pal celebrates after winning the 200m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday. Photograph: X

India's Preeti Pal created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in women's 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds in Paris on Sunday.

The bronze won by the 23-year-old Preethi was also India's second para-athletics medal in the Paris Games.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

On Friday, she had clinched India's first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event, winning a bronze in the women's T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.

All the athletics medals India had won since the 1984 edition of the Paralympics have come from the field events.