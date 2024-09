Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ravi Rongali/Instagram

Indian thrower Ravi Rongali narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's F40 shot put final in the Paralympics Games in Paris on Sunday.

The Indian athlete improved his personal best three times and ultimately secured fifth place with a best throw of 10.00 meters.