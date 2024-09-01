Britain's Grinham becomes first pregnant athlete to win Paralympics medal

IMAGE: British archer Jodie Grinham celebrates on the podium after wining bronze in the individual compound archery event at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Archery/X

British archer Jodie Grinham became the first pregnant Paralympics athlete to win a medal when she took bronze in women's individual compound, official Paralympics social media accounts said on Saturday.

Seven months pregnant, 31-year-old Grinham held her nerves to beat Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and friend Phoebe Paterson Pine by a razor-thin 142-141 scoreline in Friday's bronze medal match-up.

"Baby hasn't stopped kicking," Grinham said.

"It's almost like baby's going, what's going on? It's really loud, mommy what are you doing? But it's been a lovely reminder of the support bubble I have in my belly.

"I’m really proud of myself, I’ve had difficulties and it’s not been easy. But as long as I’m healthy and baby’s healthy, I knew I could compete. I knew if I shot as well as I could, baby or not, I could come back as a medal."

IMAGE: 31 year old Jodie Grinham in action during her bronze medal play-off on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Archery/X

Grinham will hope to win a second medal when she competes in the mixed team compound quarter-finals on Monday along with Nathan McQueen.

Grinham returned to the Paralympic stage for the first time since Rio 2016, this time seven months pregnant.

Balancing pregnancy and competing at the Paralympics is taxing as she realised earlier this week.

According to AP, on Monday, August 26, she had taken a trip to the hospital as the baby had stopped moving. Her doctors assured her everything looked normal and the baby was healthy. She assured her doctor that once she finished competing, rest would be priority.

“I want to be a mother and an athlete,” Grinham said. “I'm not willing to sacrifice either of them but at home I am mummy."

With her partner Christopher Greenan, she says they have learned the importance of separating family from work, which Grinham said allows for more time with her 2-year-old son Christian.

Grinham had bagged the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with partner John Stubbs in the mixed team compound and placed 10th in the individual competition.