Paralympics: Manisha vs Thulasimathi to decide India's medal colour

IMAGE: Manisha Ramadass of India in action against Qiu Xia Yang of China. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

India were assured of a second medal in badminton with Manisha Ramadass setting up a women's singles SU5 semifinals duel with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan at the Paris Paralympics in Paris on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb's palsy which affected her right arm, had no trouble in dispatching Japan's Mamiko Toyoda 21-13, 21-16 in the quarterfinal.

The second seed Indian left-hander needed 30 minutes to down her unseeded rival.

In SU5 category, the players have impairment of the upper limbs. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.

IMAGE: Qiu Xia Yang of China shakes hands with Manisha Ramadass. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Competing in SL3 category, Mandeep hardly posed a challenge to Nigeria's third seed Bolaji Mariam Eniola, losing the contest 8-21, 9-21 in 23 minutes.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Mandeep against Eniola, having lost to the Nigerian in the Group stage as well.

SL3 category is for players with severe lower-limb disability competing on a half-width court.

In SL4 category, para world championship bronze medallist Palak went down fighting 19-21, 15-21 to Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah in 28 minutes.

SL4 is a class for athletes competing standing with less severe impairment than in SL3.

Later in the day, Nithya Sivan Sumathy will compete in the last-eight stage in SH6 category against Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel.

The men's singles semifinal in SL4 category will be an all-Indian affair with Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam clashing against each other.

Nitesh Kumar will fight it out with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles semifinal in SL3 category.