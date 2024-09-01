John Abraham has a message for NEUFC fans

IMAGE: NorthEast United FC's owner John Abraham with Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali. Photograph: Kind courtesy NEUFC/X

NorthEast United FC completed a brilliant comeback victory after being two goals down to overcome defending champions Mohun Bagan SG on penalties and clinched the 133rd Durand Cup in a thrilling final.

It was the Highlanders' maiden Durand Cup title and their first-ever silverware in Indian football.

After the memorable win at the Salt Lake Stadium, NorthEast United FC's owner John Abraham had a message for the club's fans and lauded the players and the staff for their efforts.

In a video message posted on the club's X handle, the Bollywood star said: 'Congratulations to the staff, the coach and players who made this possible. Also, thanks to the fans who stood by us, supported us through thick and thin.'

Speaking to ANI, the club's head coach Juan Pedro Benali said that everyone in the squad is on still revelling the famous win.

SEE: NEUFC owner John Abraham's message for fans. VIDEO: Kind courtesy NEUFC/X

The Highlanders' head coach revealed that the players were nervous in the beginning of the final match against the Kolkata giants.

'We're still in the cloud. We don't believe it yet. But NorthEast is a champion now...We were nervous in the beginning.

The second goal hurt us in the last minute of the first half. But we knew that we could come in the second, and we did it. My strategy is to just go with the game plan we prepared...We had nothing to lose but everything to win. And we did it...," Benali said.

The defending champions had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half through Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Guillermo Fernandez equalised in the second half and NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh turned into the hero, saving two spot kicks to ensure that his side completed the win.

In the penalties, Gurmeet Singh saved the spot kicks of Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose while Vishal Kaith could not produce his heroics from the last rounds as all four penalty takers, Guillermo Fernandez, Michel Zabaco,

Parthib Gogoi and Alaaeddine Ajaraie converted their respective penalties.

Only Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos could convert the first three penalties for Mohun Bagan.

NEUFC's Gurmeet Singh won Golden Glove, Noah Sadaoui (6 goals) won the Golden Boot for the highest scorer while Jithin M.S was awarded the Man of the Tournament award.