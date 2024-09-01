Medal alert! Nitesh enters men's badminton SL3 final

IMAGE: In the summit clash, Nitesh will face Great Britain's Daniel Bethell. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitesh Kumar/ X

Top-seeded Indian para shuttler Nitesh Kumar secured a maiden medal in men's singles SL3 category after reaching the finals with a commanding straight-game win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in their last four clash at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who overcame permanent leg damage from a 2009 accident, showed his dominance with a 21-16 21-12 victory over Fujihara in a 48-minute semifinal.

"I have been performing consistently, so I had the self belief that I will make the finals and it feels amazing to actually do that because there is pressure and I had lost my mixed doubles but I didn't let it affect me," he said.

The IIT Mandi graduate, who won three medals, including a singles silver at the 2022 Asian Games, thus ensured that India return with a medal from the SL3 category, after Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold when para badminton made its debut three years ago in Tokyo.

SL3 class players, like Nitesh, compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring play on a half-width court.

In the summit clash, Nitesh will face Great Britain's Daniel Bethell, who registered a decisive 21-7, 21-9 victory over Thailand's Bunsun Mongkhon. Bethell, who was the runner-up to Pramod Bhagat in the Tokyo Games, is a formidable opponent, setting the stage for an electrifying final.

Nitesh's sports journey began with a passion for football in his childhood. However, an accident in Visakhapatnam left him bedridden for months and resulted in permanent leg damage. Despite this, his interest in sports endured, particularly during his time at IIT-Mandi, where he developed a keen interest in badminton.

He kept honing his skills along with studies and made his debut at the Nationals in Faridabad, winning a bronze while representing Haryana.

The following year, he clinched silver in singles and bronze in doubles at Bengaluru, establishing himself in para-badminton.

His domestic success peaked at the 2020 Nationals, where he defeated Pramod and Manoj Sarkar to win gold.

Nitesh's win assured India's third medal from para badminton after Manisha Ramadass confirmed a podium after setting up a women's singles SU5 semi-finals duel with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan.