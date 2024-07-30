Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 31, 2024

IMAGE: P V Sindhu in action against the Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the Olympics women's singles Group M badminton match at Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris, July 28, 2024. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Badminton ace P V Sindhu will continue her quest for a third successive medal at the Olympics on Wednesday.

The 10th seeded Indian, who won a silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016 and bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on world No 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second women’s singles group match.

She looked in top form while beating the Maldives's Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in just 29 minutes in her opening match and there is no reason why she won’t carry on in the same vein.

Also on court are medal hopes Lakshya Sen, who will meet Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, and H S Prannoy, against Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le.

Check out Indian athletes’ schedule for Wednesday, July 31, Day 5 of competition.

SHOOTING

50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale - 12:30pm

Women's Trap Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30pm

BADMINTON

Women's singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) - 12:50pm

Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) - 1:40pm

Men's singles (Group stage): HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) - 11pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) - 2:30pm

BOXING

Women's 75kg Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)- 3:50pm

Men's 71kg Round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) - 00:34am (Aug 1).

ARCHERY:

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) - 3:56pm

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)- 9:28pm

EQUESTRIAN: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla - 1:30pm.