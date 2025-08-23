'Not 100 per cent', but Sinner ready for US Open defence

While Jannik Sinner and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz have won the last seven major titles between them, the Italian cautioned against complacency and pointed to the strength of competition in the ATP Tour.

IMAGE: Italian World No 1 Jannik Sinner enters the US Open as the top seed following a stellar season that has seen him increase his Grand Slam tally to four with wins at this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has allayed concerns about his fitness ahead of his US Open title defence, saying on Friday that he expects to be ready for the year's final Grand Slam.

The Italian world number one withdrew from the final of his lone US Open tune-up event while trailing Carlos Alcaraz 5-0 due to illness on Monday, sparking questions about his condition ahead of the tournament.

However, Sinner has since returned to practice and sounded optimistic about his recovery from a virus that he said he and some other players dealt with.

"Physically I feel good. You know, I have recovered mostly, not 100% yet, but we are aiming to be there in a couple of days. So should be all fine for the tournament," Sinner told reporters at Flushing Meadows where the singles action starts on Sunday.

Sinner enters the US Open as the top seed following a stellar season that has seen him increase his Grand Slam tally to four with wins at this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon.

He will be looking to defend the title he won last year, when he beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim his second Grand Slam crown.

The 24-year-old Italian said he feels far more composed ahead of this year's U.S. Open compared to the lead-up to the 2024 edition when news of him failing two drug tests cast a shadow over his preparations.

A tribunal accepted Sinner's explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy, and while he was cleared of wrongdoing the scrutiny took a toll.

"Last year was a bit tough mentally, you know, with everything happening off the court," said Sinner.

"This year, it feels different -- calmer, I would say. I can focus more on my tennis and the goals I want to achieve."

Turning his attention to his rivalry with world number two Alcaraz, Sinner acknowledged the significance of their duels in shaping the future of the sport.

"To have rivalries, it's great... it's good for the sport, it's good for personal view because, you know, sometimes when you're tired in practice, you know, you try to simulate certain things, because they can happen in the real match," said Sinner.

While Sinner and French Open champion Alcaraz have won the last seven major titles between them, the Italian cautioned against complacency and pointed to the strength of competition in the ATP Tour.

"At the moment, me and Carlos, we are sharing big trophies, but at the same time, things can change," said Sinner.

"You know, you never know. There are great, great players out there, and to the way to the final, it's very difficult to get there, you know."

"So let's see if this continues. But in the other way, I always say we have to improve, because players, they understand us now how we are. So let's see in the future," he added.