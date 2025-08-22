HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ngidi rips into Australia as Proteas take series lead

Ngidi rips into Australia as Proteas take series lead

August 22, 2025 17:36 IST

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi (5-42) and his bowling colleagues bundled out Australia for 193 in 37.4 overs to clinch the series with a match to spare. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

South Africa grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against world champions Australia after Lungi Ngidi's five-wicket haul secured their 84-run victory in the second one day international in Mackay on Friday.

Electing to bat, South Africa posted 277 before being all out with five deliveries left in their innings.

 

Matthew Breetzke (88) and Tristan Stubbs (74) smashed half-centuries and South Africa looked poised to cross the 300-mark at one stage.

Not that it really mattered as Ngidi (5-42) and his bowling colleagues bundled out Australia for 193 in 37.4 overs to clinch the series with a match to spare.

Josh Inglis made 87 for Australia, who folded for a sub-200 total for the fourth time in a row in home ODIs.

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was rested as part of his workload management since a hamstring strain in June.

Aiden Markram took over the captaincy but could not lead by example and fell for a duck in the second over after electing to bat first.

Xavier Bartlett claimed a second wicket when he had Ryan Rickelton caught behind in the sixth over.

Breetzke hit Aaron Hardie for two sixes and a four in the bowler's first over and added 67 runs with Tony de Zorzi (38) to steady the innings.

Adam Zampa (3-63) broke the stand in the 16th over when the spinner took a return catch from de Zorzi.

Nathan Ellis dismissed Breetzke and Dewald Brevis but South Africa, at 233-5 in 40 overs and with two set batters in the middle, still looked in a perfect position for a late flourish.

Australia fought back superbly in the final 10 overs, claiming the last five wickets conceding only 44 runs.

Cameron Green equalled an Australia ODI record for a non-wicketkeeper taking four catches.

Australia, who won the preceding T20 series between the sides, lost opener Travis Head and number three Marnus Labuschagne inside four overs.

It could have been even worse for them but Stubbs spilled Green in the slips and Australia captain Mitchell Marsh at cover.

Marsh could not make the most of the reprieve though and fell for 18 but Green (35) and Inglis soldiered on.

Senuran Muthusamy took a return catch from Green to break the partnership and Ngidi effectively sealed the match when he had Inglis caught behind in the 36th over.

The teams stay put in Mackay for Sunday's dead rubber.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
