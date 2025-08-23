Can These Men Upset Sinner, Alcaraz?

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz are obvious favourites to win the US Open. But there are others who will challenge the in-form duo. Meet the other contenders for the men's singles title at the US Open, which begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Sunday, August 24.

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Zverev showed flashes of brilliance to reach the Australian Open final earlier this year, but suffered a shock defeat to Arthur Rinderknech in the opening round of Wimbledon, after which he told reporters he felt 'empty' and was considering therapy.

The World No. 3 has since enjoyed a promising run in the North American hardcourt swing and will want to finally end his Grand Slam drought with victory at the US Open.

The German reached the semi-finals of both ATP 1000 tournaments this month, losing in three sets to Karen Khachanov in Toronto and then battling dizziness in his defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati.

Taylor Fritz (United States)

Last year's finalist is looking to go one better this year after falling to Jannik Sinner in the title round, but the American has struggled under pressure on a few occasions over the past few weeks.

The World No. 4 was beaten in the quarter-finals in Washington by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, lost to compatriot Ben Shelton in the Toronto semi-finals and then suffered a shock defeat by qualifier Terence Atmane in Cincinnati.

The 27 year old must fully exploit his devastating serve if he hopes to become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Jack Draper (Britain)

When Draper suffered a semi-final defeat by eventual champion Sinner in New York last year, he was ranked 25th in the world.

The Briton has since gone from strength to strength and claimed the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells, while also reaching the final in Madrid, during a strong 2025 campaign.

However, the past few months have not been easy on the World No. 5.

Faced with the burden of shouldering home hopes at Wimbledon, the 23 year old lost in the second round to Marin Cilic and has not played a singles match since due to an arm injury, likely leaving him slightly undercooked for the year's final Grand Slam.

Alex de Minaur (Australia)

De Minaur has not had the most consistent season and has twice been bumped out of the top 10, but the Australian put in a heroic display in last month's Washington Open final, saving three match points to claim his first title of the year, and his 10th career title.

The World No. 8 has a tour-leading 24 wins on hard courts this year and should get through the early rounds at Flushing Meadows easily enough.

He has never gone past the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam though, and has a woeful 0-6 record against top 10 players this year.

Jakub Mensik (Czechia)

The 19 year old has the potential to cause a few upsets.

Riding high on momentum from his upset win in Miami's Masters 1000 final, where he beat Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic along the way, the Czech cannot be written off.

Mensik has been added to the Laver Cup this year and he will want to prove that his quarter-final and third-round runs at Madrid, the Australian Open, and Wimbledon are no fluke.

At the Cincinnati Open last week the World No. 16 retired due to illness in the third round. On Wednesday, August 20, he tweeted that he was 'back on courts healthy and hungry all in, chasing the Open.'

Frances Tiafoe (United States)

Little has gone right for Tiafoe in the past few months. The American was knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon before failing to string together more than a couple of wins in both DC and Toronto.

He suffered another setback in his preparations for the US Open during his fourth round match against Holger Rune in Cincinnati when he was forced to retire due to a lower back injury.

World No. 17, Tiafoe has a knack for turning up his game in New York, however, having reached the semis twice in the last three years.