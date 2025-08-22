HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC asks AIFF, FSDL to resolve ISL deadlock

August 22, 2025 18:46 IST

With the livelihood of nearly 5,000 people at stake, and FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation and global players’ union FIFPRO keeping a close watch, the Court fixed August 28 as the next date of hearing.

The Apex Court has also asked FSDL to furnish the annual cost of conducting the ISL, which began in 2014 and became India’s top league in 2019. 

IMAGE: The Apex Court has also asked FSDL to furnish the annual cost of conducting the ISL, which began in 2014 and became India's top league in 2019. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

The Supreme Court on Friday put the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), back on the discussion table to find a way to conduct the 2025-26 Indian Super League.

The top-tier league, which was indefinitely postponed after the Court barred AIFF-FSDL contract renewal talks on April 30, has left clubs suspending player contracts and halting first-team operations.

 

The SC bench of Justice Sri Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the federation and FSDL to arrive at a solution to ensure the ISL season goes ahead.

Amici Curiae Gopal Sankarnarayanan and Samar Bansal pointed out that FSDL is contractually obligated to stage the 2025-26 season, with the master rights agreement (MRA) expiring only on December 8.

FSDL counsel Neerak Kaul, however, argued that with investments of around Rs 150 crore a season, planning on a year-to-year basis was not feasible. With the delay, sponsorships have dried up and logistical challenges have mounted, he said.

Meanwhile, the bench said it was ready to deliver its judgment on the AIFF constitution, in line with the National Sports Bill, now an Act following presidential assent.

