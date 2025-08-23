With emphasis on family, Djokovic sole focus is Slams

Novak Djokovic, who claimed his fourth US Open and last major title in 2023, said he has "earned the right" to pick his schedule.'

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic missed the US Open tune up events in Toronto and Cincinnati, the US Open doubles being his only match prep ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Novak Djokovic will open the US Open without a competitive match since Wimbledon, a risk he's willing to take after banking "a lot of training in last three, four weeks" and reshaping his priorities around the four majors.

The Serbian world number seven, chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, has eased off the gruelling schedule that once defined his career, skipping this month's hard-court tune-ups in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Djokovic, who claimed his fourth US Open and last major title in 2023, said he has "earned the right" to pick his schedule.

"I decided not to play because I wanted to spend more time with my family," the 38-year-old Djokovic told reporters on Friday.

"To be honest, I think I earned my right and have the luxury of kind of choosing where I want to go and what I want to play.

"To be quite frank with you, I don't enjoy the two-week Masters events anymore. It's just way too long for me. My focus is mostly on the slams."

Djokovic, co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, also weighed in on the debate over the extended two-week Masters events, a change criticised by players and fans alike.

He called the contracts "quite solid... 30-year contracts," making a reversal unlikely. While he supports players opposing the schedule, he noted that top athletes often fail to engage fully in negotiations.

"This is an ongoing story of the players expressing their feelings, but when you really need to put in the time and energy into conversations and meetings... it’s necessary because you're doing something not only for yourself but future generations," he added.

On prize money, Djokovic called recent increases at the Grand Slams a "step in the right direction", but said more work is needed for players worldwide to make a sustainable living.

"Not many tennis players live out of this sport globally. That's not something that I see has been talked about enough," he said.

"Then there is the inflation part, which is a completely different topic, but important to take in consideration when you talk about these things."