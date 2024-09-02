Nishad Kumar wins Paralympics High Jump T47 silver

IMAGE: India's Nishad Kumar clears 2.04 metres, which was good enough for silver, in the men's High Jump T47 final at the Paralympics in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

India’s Nishad Kumar clinched his second successive silver medal at the Paralympics with a season's best effort of 2.04 metres in the men’s High Jump T47 category at the in Paris on Sunday.

Nishad, who hails from Una in Himachal Pradesh, won silver in Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, clearing 2.06m then.

T47 is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment.

Sunday’s silver was India's third medal from para-athletics and seventh for the country overall in Paris event.

World record holder and defending champion Townsend Roderick of the USA won the gold medal after clearing 2.12m.