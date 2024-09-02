News
US Open PICS: Dimitrov, Fritz in quarter-finals

US Open PICS: Dimitrov, Fritz in quarter-finals

September 02, 2024 03:27 IST
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev in the US Open men's singles Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev in the US Open men's singles Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov dashed a furious comeback by sixth seed Andrey Rublev to reach the US Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2019 with a 6-3, 7-6(3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory on Sunday.

The ninth seed won 80 percent of his first-serve points and fired 17 aces to frustrate the fiery Russian, who slammed his racket against the Arthur Ashe Stadium hard court and his own body, which resulted in a cut wrist that required medical attention during the first set.

 

Andrey Rublev reacts after sending the ball narrowly outside the line.

IMAGE: Andrey Rublev reacts after sending the ball narrowly outside the line. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The evenly matched bout swung the Bulgarian's way in the decisive fifth set to the delight of the New York crowd, which included Serena Williams sipping the event's signature honey deuce cocktail.

Rublev's frustration spilled over when he started the fourth game of the first set with two double faults, and he blasted a forehand into the net and another wide for Dimitrov's first break of the match.

Dimitrov looked to be in the driver's seat after he claimed the final five points of a second-set tie-break, only to see the Russian battle back to tie the bout by seizing the next two sets.

A fourth game break in the final frame gave Dimitrov an edge he would not surrender, setting up a quarter-final meeting with either American Frances Tiafoe or Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

Fritz outguns Ruud

Taylor Fritz of the United States heaves a sigh of relief after sealing a come from behnd victory over Norway's Casper Ruud.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz of the United States heaves a sigh of relief after sealing a come-from-behind victory over Norway's Casper Ruud. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Taylor Fritz overcame a sluggish start to ultimately dominate eighth seed Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals for the second straight year.

Ruud was sharp at the outset, breaking for a 5-3 lead before grabbing the first set with a love hold.

But the American began to make inroads against Ruud's serve in the second and finally converted a break when the Norwegian, who had been using a towel to wipe up his own sweat from the court on a humid day in New York, double faulted on set point to level the match.

Ruud changed into dry clothes and shoes before the third but never regained his form.

He produced a horrendous service game that ended with him dumping a backhand into the net to fall 2-0 behind in the third and Fritz, seeded 12th, captured the set with an ace.

Casper Ruud congratulates Taylor Fritz after the match.

IMAGE: Casper Ruud congratulates Taylor Fritz after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Fritz kept his foot on the gas in the fourth, hammering his 24th ace on match point to set up a quarter-final meeting with either fellow American Brandon Nakashima or German fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

"I just had to stay in it. He definitely outplayed me in the first set," Fritz said in an on-court interview.

"I did a really good job to fight in the beginning of the second and apply some scoreboard pressure.

"And then I felt his level dropped a little bit and it became a bit more playable for me. I was getting more looks at second serves and I was able to just get through it from there."

The victory is the first for Fritz in three meetings against Ruud, who came out on the winning side of a tight three setter at the ATP Finals in 2022 and at the French Open this year.

Last year Fritz fell in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarters but will not have to face the Serbian 24-time Grand Slam champion this year after he was upset in the third round.

With Djokovic and third seed Carlos Alcaraz out of the draw, it would be tempting for Fritz to fantasize about lifting his first Grand Slam trophy but said he has learned the hard way not to get too far ahead of himself.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
