Bhambri-Olivetti sent packing by top seeds at US Open

IMAGE: India's Yuki Bhambri and his French doubles partner Albano Olivetti were knocked out in the Round of 16. Photograph: X

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti exited the US Open with a straight-set loss to top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacia Zeballos in the men's doubles round of 16 in New York on Sunday.

The top-seeded Spanish-Argentine pair defeated the Indo-French combine 6-2, 6-2.

Bhambri and Olivetti did well to reach the pre-quarterfinals, having got the better of 15th seeds Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger in the second round.

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will play their round of 16 match on Monday.

Earlier, Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi progressed to the mixed doubles quarter-finals after losing the first set without getting a single game, turning it around remarkably at the US Open.