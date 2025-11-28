HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nieva returns to India as women's boxing team coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 28, 2025 12:58 IST

Santiago Nieva brings over two decades of elite international coaching experience, having held some of the most influential high-performance roles in world boxing.

IMAGE: Santiago Nieva brings over two decades of elite international coaching experience, having held some of the most influential high-performance roles in world boxing. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Former high-performance director of Indian boxing Santiago Nieva has returned to the national setup as the head coach of the women's team.

During his tenure with the Indian men's squad from 2017 to 2022, the Argentina-born Swede oversaw several landmark achievements, including India's highest-ever participation at the Tokyo Olympics and two historic medals at the 2019 Men's World Championships.

"Super excited to come back to India. I had five wonderful years here in my previous stint. I am very much looking forward to this next chapter, and hopefully, we can create something big together," Nieva said.

 

Nieva brings over two decades of elite international coaching experience, having held some of the most influential high-performance roles in world boxing.

Following his earlier stint with India, he most recently served as National Head Coach and Technical Lead of Boxing Australia's High Performance Unit.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh said Santiago's appointment marks a major boost for India's women's programme.

"Santiago's appointment signals an important step forward for our women's programme. He brings a top-tier blend of technical excellence and international insight that will add tremendous value to the system.

"Our athletes have shown they can rise to the world's toughest platforms, and with Santiago guiding their progression, we are confident of strengthening India's presence and ambition at the world's biggest stages," Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh said.

Nieva replaces D Chandralal who will continue to be part of the coaching staff.

Indian women boxers have enjoyed a strong run this year, returning with four medals, including two gold from the World Championships, followed by a 10-medal haul at the World Boxing Cup Finals at home.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
