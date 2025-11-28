HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ayush Mhatre to lead India in U19 Asia Cup

Ayush Mhatre to lead India in U19 Asia Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 28, 2025 14:25 IST

x

Ayush Mhatre had also led India during a multi-format tour of Australia in September and October.

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre had also led India during a multi-format tour of Australia in September and October. Photograph: BCCI

Promising batter Ayush Mhatre was on Friday retained as captain of a 15-member Indian team for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup.

The age-group continental tournament will be held in Dubai from December 12-21 in 50-overs format and the focus of the tournament will once again be on teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

 

Mhatre had also led India during a multi-format tour of Australia in September and October.

Vihaan Malhotra has been appointed as the vice-captain for the tournament which will serve as a preparatory ground for the U19 World Cup, to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January-February next year.

Sooryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting sensation, recently shone in the Rising Stars Asia Cup when he hit a 32-ball century for joint third-fastest in men's T20 format, while scoring 144 off only 42 balls against the United Arab Emirates.

Kishan Kumar Singh has been picked in the squad subject to fitness, the BCCI said in a statement.

India will open their campaign against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent (qualifier) on December 12 before their match against Pakistan on December 14. They will play another qualifier on December 16.

The semifinals are scheduled for December 19 with the final slated two days later on December 21.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Gill Be Fit For South Africa T20Is?
Will Gill Be Fit For South Africa T20Is?
Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
PT Usha recalls Dharmendra's generosity
PT Usha recalls Dharmendra's generosity
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
Why Alyssa Healy went unsold in WPL auction
Why Alyssa Healy went unsold in WPL auction

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 3

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

VIDEOS

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS show haze1:54

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS...

Watch Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plays Badminton at SAI Ground1:29

Watch Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plays...

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram4:22

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO