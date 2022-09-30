News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neymar backs controversial Bolsonaro ahead of polls

Neymar backs controversial Bolsonaro ahead of polls

September 30, 2022 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the short TikTok post, Neymar sings a couple lyrics from the campaign jingle, calling out Bolsonaro's position on the ballot before imploring votes for the far-right leader.

IMAGE: In the short TikTok post, Neymar sings a couple lyrics from the campaign jingle, calling out Bolsonaro's position on the ballot before imploring votes for the far-right leader. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Junior endorsed President Jair Bolsonaro's uphill re-election bid on Thursday, showing his support in a TikTok video as he smiled and danced to a campaign jingle ahead of the weekend's pivotal election.

Neymar's public backing came a day after Bolsonaro visited a charitable institute near Sao Paulo belonging to the global superstar, who currently plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

 

Neymar appeared in a separate video greeting Bolsonaro at the institute event but stopped short of endorsing the incumbent, who trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, in opinion polls ahead of the first-round Oct. 2 vote.

In the short TikTok post, Neymar sings a couple lyrics from the campaign jingle, calling out Bolsonaro's position on the ballot before imploring votes for the far-right leader.

At the event the day earlier, Neymar thanked Bolsonaro for "this illustrious visit."

In recent days, Neymar helped Brazil's national team as they thrashed Ghana and Tunisia in friendly games in the run-up to this year's Qatar World Cup, set to kick off in late November.

Bolsonaro quickly posted Neymar's endorsement video on Twitter, linking his re-election bid to the push by soccer-loving Brazil to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Lula has also bet on celebrity support to boost his popularity.

Earlier this week, the odds-on favourite attended an event with several Brazilian artists. He has also been endorsed by international stars including Mark Ruffalo, Roger Waters and Danny Glover.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Sindhu The Shooter!
SEE: Sindhu The Shooter!
Siraj replaces Bumrah for remainder of T20I vs SA
Siraj replaces Bumrah for remainder of T20I vs SA
'We all hope for a fairytale ending'
'We all hope for a fairytale ending'
Sharjeel gets bail in sedition case, will stay in jail
Sharjeel gets bail in sedition case, will stay in jail
Will clean image, loyalty to Gandhis help Kharge?
Will clean image, loyalty to Gandhis help Kharge?
Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal for dinner is Modi fan
Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal for dinner is Modi fan
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till Aug
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till Aug

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Harmanpreet plans to try out batters in Asia Cup

Harmanpreet plans to try out batters in Asia Cup

What Will India Do Without Boom Boom?

What Will India Do Without Boom Boom?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances