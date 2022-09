IMAGE: Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Roger Federer, who played his last professional match at the Laver Cup on Friday, September 23, shared a heartwarming note on Instagram stating that his retirement couldn't have been any better.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said one should not overthink about a perfect ending.

'We all hope for a fairytale ending,' Federer said in an Instagram post. 'Here's how mine went: Lost my last singles, Lost my last doubles, Lost my last team event, Lost my voice during the week, Lost my job'.