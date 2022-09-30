News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I vs SA

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I vs SA

Source: PTI
September 30, 2022 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is included for the T20I series against South Africa.Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Mohammed Siraj on Friday replaced injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for India's remaining two T20 International matches against the visiting South African team.

Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement on Friday.

 

"Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team."

The 28-year-old Siraj, a right-arm pacer, has so far played in five T20Is and picked up five wickets from them. His last T20I match was against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala in February this year.

India lead the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0 after a comprehensive eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The second and third matches will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4).

Indian squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd Siraj.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Unbelievable for Surya to play those shots'
'Unbelievable for Surya to play those shots'
S Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj
S Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj
SEE: 5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!
SEE: 5 Wickets In 11 Seconds!
Vikram Vedha Review
Vikram Vedha Review
Your OTT Menu: Marilyn, Minions, Music
Your OTT Menu: Marilyn, Minions, Music
India 2022: Huge Economic Challenges
India 2022: Huge Economic Challenges
2 Weeks After Coup Rumours, That's Xi!
2 Weeks After Coup Rumours, That's Xi!

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

BIG BLOW! Injured Bumrah out of T20 World Cup

BIG BLOW! Injured Bumrah out of T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Pak pacer Rauf issue warning to India

T20 World Cup: Pak pacer Rauf issue warning to India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances