Sindhu The Shooter!

Sindhu The Shooter!

By Rediff Sports
September 30, 2022 10:28 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: Badminton ace P V Sindhu fires a gun during her visit to the Ahmedabad Rifle Club, watched carefully by London 2012 bronze medalist Gagan Narang. Photograph: PTI Photo

Two-time Olympic medalist P V Sindhu and World Athletics Championship bronze medalist Anju Bobby George visited the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association range in Khanpur, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to meet the shooters during the National Games.

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: Anju Bobby George helps Sindhu with the rifle.

Sindhu tried her hand at shooting using an air rifle, getting some hands on experience of the sport.

 

PV Sindhu

London 2012 bronze medalist Gagan Narang was also present to help familiarise Anju and Sindhu with a few tricks of the trade.

Rediff Sports
