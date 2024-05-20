News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after losing to world No 19 Baez

Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after losing to world No 19 Baez

May 20, 2024 15:43 IST
IMAGE: Sumit Nagal lost the opening round against Sebastian Baez in Geneva. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the Geneva Open after going down fighting against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

The world no.94  went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 to the Argentine, who is a clay court specialist, in a match that lasted one hour, 52-minutes in Geneva on Sunday.

 

"Gutted with the loss today. But good preparation ahead of Roland Garros. Paris next," Nagal, who has qualified for the French Open, tweeted after the loss.

Nagal started off brightly taking an early 4-1 lead over Baez. He also had a set point.

But world no. 19 Baez, who has already won two titles on clay this season, showed his class to force a tiebreaker owing to his fantastic first serve performance.

In the second set,  Baez continued to bank on his superb first serve, and wrapped up the proceedings in 38 minutes. 

