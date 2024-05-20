News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » What next for Juergen Kloop after Liverpool exit?

What next for Juergen Kloop after Liverpool exit?

May 20, 2024 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Juergen Klopp said he has no immediate plans to return to management. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he plans to retreat into a private life following his departure from the Premier League club and has no immediate plans to return to management.

Klopp bade farewell to the Anfield faithful in a long address after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and led the crowd in a song for incoming manager Arne Slot, who has enormous shoes to fill.

 

Klopp, who famously introduced himself as "the normal one" in his first Liverpool press conference, was glad he is leaving the club in a good position after enjoying a trophy laden career.

"But look, it's not burning behind me and that gives me a good feeling," Klopp told reporters on Sunday in his last post-match press conference, adding that he will return to Anfield some day as a spectator.

The German will be packing his bags after a few emotional weeks in the city. In January, the 56-year-old announced he will leave at the end of the season after nine years at the helm due to draining energy levels.

"A private life must be planned and I didn't plan anything yet because I was here," Klopp said. "Probably Ulla (Sandrock, his wife) will update me where we go but I follow happily."

"I don't know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again but I understand because obviously it seems to be a drug, because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something.

"Other people can do it in different ways, I have to be all-in, I have to be the spark, I have to be the energy, I have to be all these kind of things and I'm empty.

"You only have to look outside which clubs are obviously available. There will be opportunities, but I don't sit here and think, 'Maybe in a year's time I take that.'"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton
Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
What Did Ambanis Tell Rohit?
What Did Ambanis Tell Rohit?
Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh
Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh
Crypto firms bank on fair play
Crypto firms bank on fair play
Graffiti 'threatening' Kejriwal appear inside metros
Graffiti 'threatening' Kejriwal appear inside metros
Highest voting in Bengal so far, lowest in Maharashtra
Highest voting in Bengal so far, lowest in Maharashtra

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Manchester City win record fourth successive EPL title

Manchester City win record fourth successive EPL title

Olympic champion Schauffele wins PGA Championship!

Olympic champion Schauffele wins PGA Championship!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances