Rain Doesn't Dampen Royals' Spirit

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson. Photographs: BCCI

Despite the rain stealing the spotlight in Guwahati, the Rajasthan Royals refused to let disappointment dampen their spirits.

RR Captain Sanju Samson shared a warm hug with KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer. The weather may have forced the match cancellation, but it couldn't drown out the roar of the dedicated fans.

While a few die-hards lingered, others began to make their way out under the light drizzle.

The Royals players decided to show their appreciation for the fans who had braved the elements. They embarked on a lap of honour, acknowledging the cheers and waves from the remaining spectators.

Riyan Parag playfully tossed a glove into the stands, sparking a frenzy!

The ground staff join local star Riyan for a quick photo op.

With the match officially called off, the curtains closed on the league stage for the season. However, the energy in the stadium remained electric as everyone shifted their focus to the upcoming play-offs, set to kick off on Tuesday.