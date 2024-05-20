News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain Doesn't Dampen Royals' Spirit

Rain Doesn't Dampen Royals' Spirit

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2024 09:33 IST
Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson. Photographs: BCCI

Despite the rain stealing the spotlight in Guwahati, the Rajasthan Royals refused to let disappointment dampen their spirits.

Sanju Samson

RR Captain Sanju Samson shared a warm hug with KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer. The weather may have forced the match cancellation, but it couldn't drown out the roar of the dedicated fans.

Sanju Samson

 

While a few die-hards lingered, others began to make their way out under the light drizzle.

Sanju Samson

The Royals players decided to show their appreciation for the fans who had braved the elements. They embarked on a lap of honour, acknowledging the cheers and waves from the remaining spectators.

Riyan Parag playfully tossed a glove into the stands, sparking a frenzy!

Riyan Parag

The ground staff join local star Riyan for a quick photo op.

Sanju Samson

With the match officially called off, the curtains closed on the league stage for the season. However, the energy in the stadium remained electric as everyone shifted their focus to the upcoming play-offs, set to kick off on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals

 

KKR

 

KKR

 

Riyan Parag

 

Riyan Parag

REDIFF CRICKET
It's scary bowling to Abhishek: Pat Cummins
Dayal's Redemption: From Rinku's sixes to stopping MS
'Dhoni hasn't played his last IPL match'
Olympic champion Schauffele wins PGA Championship!
Kangana's Election Speeches Hot Up
'Nuclear Has To Get Into Achche Din'
What Is A Retirement Fund?
