Photograph: Kind courtesy Chris Gayle/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's thrilling win over the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18, 2024, sparked a wave of nostalgia with former players reaching out to celebrate their old team's success.

Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya took to X to congratulate RCB: 'Heartiest congratulations to RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs. Great determination and skill have created a winning momentum after a disappointing start. Onward and upward towards the trophy.'

RCB legend Chris Gayle shared a photo on Instagram with Virat Kohli, expressing respect and love for the 'King'.

'Long Live The King! Nothing but respect and love @virat.kohli,' Universe Boss said in his Instagram post.

Gayle, who amassed over 3,000 runs in his RCB tenure, holds the franchise's highest individual score (175*).

Universe Boss also shared photos with Thala aka Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his former West Indies team-mate Dwayne Bravo, noting, 'Absolutely love and respect ... #Kings'.