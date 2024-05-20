News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Long Live The King'

'Long Live The King'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2024 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chris Gayle/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's thrilling win over the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18, 2024, sparked a wave of nostalgia with former players reaching out to celebrate their old team's success.

Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya took to X to congratulate RCB: 'Heartiest congratulations to RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs. Great determination and skill have created a winning momentum after a disappointing start. Onward and upward towards the trophy.'

 

RCB

RCB legend Chris Gayle shared a photo on Instagram with Virat Kohli, expressing respect and love for the 'King'.

'Long Live The King! Nothing but respect and love @virat.kohli,' Universe Boss said in his Instagram post.

Chris Gayle

Gayle, who amassed over 3,000 runs in his RCB tenure, holds the franchise's highest individual score (175*).

Chris Gayle

Universe Boss also shared photos with Thala aka Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his former West Indies team-mate Dwayne Bravo, noting, 'Absolutely love and respect ... #Kings'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rain Doesn't Dampen Royals' Spirit
Rain Doesn't Dampen Royals' Spirit
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?
Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?
Amy's Femme Fatale Look For Cannes
Amy's Femme Fatale Look For Cannes
Qualifier 1: KKR, SRH eye spot in IPL 2024 final
Qualifier 1: KKR, SRH eye spot in IPL 2024 final
Discover India's 10 Great Lakes
Discover India's 10 Great Lakes
Govt may hike local content requirement
Govt may hike local content requirement

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Universe Boss Cheers RCB

Universe Boss Cheers RCB

What Did Ambanis Tell Rohit?

What Did Ambanis Tell Rohit?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances