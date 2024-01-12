News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal beats heat and Molcan to enter Aus Open main draw

Nagal beats heat and Molcan to enter Aus Open main draw

Last updated on: January 12, 2024 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Sumit Nagal didn't drop a set in the Australian Open qualifiers

IMAGE: India's Sumit Nagal didn't drop a set in the Australian Open qualifiers. Photograph: Aus Open/X

India's Sumit Nagal upset the 14th seed and former World No. 38, Slovalia's Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4 in the final qualifying round of the Australian Open to enter the main draw.

He became the first Indian to qualify for the main draw of any Grand Slam since 2021.

 

In the qualifiers, he didn't drop a set and produced his best tennis in extremely hot conditions in Melbourne against Molcan on Friday.

Nagal cruised past Molcan in two hours and three minutes, and won the match after his opponent double faulted at 30-40 in the 10th game of the second set.

He will commence his Australian Open campaign against Kazakhstan's World No. 31 Alexander Bublik in the first round.

World No. 139 in singles, this is Nagal's second main draw appearance in the season's first Grand Slam after his entry in 2021.

Nagal went down to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the opening round 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 that year.

Nagal had also made it to the US Open main draw in 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, Nagal had stretched legendary Roger Federer to four sets at the Flushing Meadows before losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

However, a year later, the Indian managed to enter the second round of the season's final Grand Slam beating host nation's Bradley Klahn in the first round 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

But Nagal went down to second seed and eventual champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year runs from January 14-28.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What T20I Record Did Rohit Set?
What T20I Record Did Rohit Set?
As contest for WC spots hots up, Axar focuses on self
As contest for WC spots hots up, Axar focuses on self
'He can achieve anything he wants to'
'He can achieve anything he wants to'
Salute The 1st Lady To Command An Indian Warship
Salute The 1st Lady To Command An Indian Warship
B'luru CEO's note written in eyeliner on tissue found
B'luru CEO's note written in eyeliner on tissue found
Guess How Much Ananya's Dress Costs?
Guess How Much Ananya's Dress Costs?
'Railways plans to carry 10 bn passengers every year'
'Railways plans to carry 10 bn passengers every year'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Dube 'under pressure at No 4', but makes most of it

Dube 'under pressure at No 4', but makes most of it

SEE: 'Rohit said I can win games'

SEE: 'Rohit said I can win games'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances