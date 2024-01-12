News
'Batting at No 4 was pressure' but Dube grabs opportunity in style

January 12, 2024 09:19 IST
Shivam Dube with the player of the match award

IMAGE: Shivam Dube with the player of the match award. Photograph: BCCI

Following India's six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube said that batting at number four was pressurising for him.

Dube celebrated his comeback to Indian team in style as he starred with an unbeaten half-century and a wicket to help India secure a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I in Mohali on Thursday.

 

"I think it was really cold but I enjoyed playing on this ground. Playing after a long time and batting at No. 4 was a bit of pressure for me but I had one thing on my mind that I had to play my style of cricket," Dube in post-match presentation.

"From my style, I feel a bit of pressure first 2-3 balls but after that I think about the ball and do not think too much. I know I can hit big sixes in T20s, so I know I can get runs anyway," he added.

"Post the game, Rohit bhai said I played really well and that we'll chat to improve my game in upcoming games. Today I got the opportunity and executed what I had to in bowling," he added.

He was named player of the match for his match-winning contributions.

