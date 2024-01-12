IMAGE: Virat Kohli has 80 international centuries, 50 of them in ODI cricket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former West Indies skipper Clive Llyod on Friday said that India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli can achieve anything he wants, including breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international cricket centuries.

Llyod was in Kolkata for an event.

On Virat's pursuit of 100 international centuries, currently at 80 centuries, Llyod told the media, "I do not know about the period, but he is young enough and I am sure that the way he is playing he can achieve anything he wants to achieve and it would be something to be quite happy to achieve."

Llyod also talked about the health of the Test cricket format, saying that he would prefer more long format matches and three/five Test match series being played instead of two.

"At the moment probably they are having too many T20s and stuff. I would like to see a little bit more Test cricket. And if you are playing Test cricket, I would prefer three Test matches or five matches. I do not think the West Indies should travel to Australia, 12,000 miles, for two Test matches. It does not make sense. Like the other day, it is one-all (in the India vs South Africa series). Now the other Test would have shown who was the better of the two teams," he added.