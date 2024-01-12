News
What T20I Record Did Rohit Set?

What T20I Record Did Rohit Set?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 12, 2024 11:46 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma led his team to a six wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I in Mohali, on Thursday, January 12, 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

Returning to the T20I team after 14 months, Rohit Sharma was run out for a duck, but it was not all gloomy for the captain.

He became the first player to record 100 wins in the shortest format of the game.

In other formats, the first player to 100 ODI wins was West Indies legend Viv Richards.

The first cricketer to be part of 100 Test wins was Australian legend Ricky Ponting.

With the six wicket win over Afghanistan, Rohit has now led India to 40 wins from 52 T20Is.

The Hit Man is now two wins behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the most successful Indian skipper in T20Is.

REDIFF CRICKET
