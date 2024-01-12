News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit said I can win games'

'Rohit said I can win games'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 12, 2024 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shivam Dube celebrates his half century in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Making a comeback to the Indian cricket team, left-hander Shivam Dube gave a good account of himself ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, scoring an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls to help India overcome a 159 run target with 15 balls to spare and win the 1st T20I by six wickets in Mohali on Thursday.

In an interview with the BCCI, Dube, the player of the match, said: 'Rohit told me to be positive, keep playing this way as you can, score from anywhere and win the games from anywhere.'

About his bowling, Dube said: 'It was a special feeling to bowl and get a wicket off the second ball of my spell.'

SEE: Shivam Dube on his match-winning comeback to Team India. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What Made Rohit So Angry...
What Made Rohit So Angry...
Shubman Gill In Rocky Waters?
Shubman Gill In Rocky Waters?
PHOTOS: Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20
PHOTOS: Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20
Merry Christmas Review
Merry Christmas Review
Modi begins 11-day special ritual for Ram temple event
Modi begins 11-day special ritual for Ram temple event
Want To Study Engineering In Germany?
Want To Study Engineering In Germany?
Shubman Gill In Rocky Waters?
Shubman Gill In Rocky Waters?

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Dube 'under pressure at No 4', but makes most of it

Dube 'under pressure at No 4', but makes most of it

Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix

Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances