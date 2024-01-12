'Rohit said I can win games'

IMAGE: Shivam Dube celebrates his half century in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Making a comeback to the Indian cricket team, left-hander Shivam Dube gave a good account of himself ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, scoring an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls to help India overcome a 159 run target with 15 balls to spare and win the 1st T20I by six wickets in Mohali on Thursday.

In an interview with the BCCI, Dube, the player of the match, said: 'Rohit told me to be positive, keep playing this way as you can, score from anywhere and win the games from anywhere.'

About his bowling, Dube said: 'It was a special feeling to bowl and get a wicket off the second ball of my spell.'