News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal loses in straight sets to Borges in Bastad final

Nadal loses in straight sets to Borges in Bastad final

July 21, 2024 22:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Rafael Nadal in action. Photograph: Reuters

Rafa Nadal suffered a setback in his Paris 2024 Olympics preparations on Sunday as he was beaten 6-3 6-2 in the Swedish Open final by Portuguese seventh seed Nuno Borges.

The 38-year-old Spaniard was playing his first title match since his 2022 French Open triumph, but saw his serve broken five times in the one-hour and 27-minute contest as Borges won his maiden tour final.

Making first appearance at the ATP Tour 250 event since winning the singles as a 19-year-old in 2005, Nadal was warming up for his bid for another Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

 
IMAGE: Nuno Borges embraces Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his men's singles final. Photograph: Reuters

"Many congratulations to Nuno. You've been playing great during the whole week, so you deserve it more than anyone else here... It's always special winning a title," the 22-times Grand Slam champion said.

"I have been here for the week enjoying this amazing place. I really had fun on court, played some very long matches. Today wasn't my best day, but all the credit to Nuno. He played very well and it was so difficult for me, so well done."

Nadal missed almost all of 2023 with a hip problem and his comeback earlier this year was stalled by a muscle tear, before small physical issues affected his preparation for the French Open, where he suffered a first-round exit.

The record 14-times French Open winner then skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Olympic tennis tournament, which will take place at Roland-Garros from July 27-Aug. 4.

Nadal won an Olympic singles gold medal in Beijing in 2008 and a doubles gold in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He will team up with four-times major winner Carlos Alcaraz, 21, in the doubles at Paris 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Indian racer Jehan Daruvala carves path in Formula E
Indian racer Jehan Daruvala carves path in Formula E
'Focus was on rotating the strike': Harmanpreet
'Focus was on rotating the strike': Harmanpreet
BCCI to provide Rs 8.5 crore to IOA for Paris Olympics
BCCI to provide Rs 8.5 crore to IOA for Paris Olympics
Kanwar order: 'If Ramdev can, why can't Rehman'
Kanwar order: 'If Ramdev can, why can't Rehman'
Mamata offers shelter to Bangladeshis amid violence
Mamata offers shelter to Bangladeshis amid violence
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall; rail, air traffic hit
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall; rail, air traffic hit
Haryana's Nuh on alert ahead of religious procession
Haryana's Nuh on alert ahead of religious procession

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

McLaren's Piastri wins maiden F1 Grand Prix in Hungary

McLaren's Piastri wins maiden F1 Grand Prix in Hungary

2nd Test PIX: England set target of 385 for Windies

2nd Test PIX: England set target of 385 for Windies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances