2nd Test PIX: England lead Windies by 307 runs

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook celebrates reaching his century. Photograph: John Sibley / Reuters

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook celebrates reaching his century.

Harry Brook made his first test century on home soil to lift England to 348-6 and a lead of 307 runs over West Indies at lunch on the fourth day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Brook scored a fluent 109, including 13 fours, off 132 balls and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 189 with Joe Root which put England in control of the match.

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook in action. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL IMAGE: England's Harry Brook in action.

Root was 81 not out at the interval after captain Ben Stokes fell for eight, caught at deep square leg by Alzarri Joseph off Jayden Seales and Jamie Smith edged the last ball of the session to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva off spinner Kevin Sinclair.

IMAGE: West Indies' Kevin Sinclair celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith. Photograph: John Sibley / Reuters

IMAGE: West Indies' Kevin Sinclair celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith.

Brook reached his fifth test hundred with a quick single to mid-on before removing his helmet and raising his bat to the crowd, but he soon edged a delivery from Seales to Da Silva.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes in action. Photograph: John Sibley / Reuters

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes in action.

Root passed West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul to move up to eighth on the all-time list of leading test run scorers, and he will need to shepherd the tail-enders for England to set West Indies a tough victory target with five sessions of the match remaining.

England won the first test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs.