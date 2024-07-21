News
McLaren's Piastri wins maiden F1 Grand Prix in Hungary

McLaren's Piastri wins maiden F1 Grand Prix in Hungary

Source: PTI
July 21, 2024 21:05 IST
IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri passes the chequered flag to win the Hungarian Grand Prix. Photograph: Martin Divisek / Reuters

Australian driver Oscar Piastri, 23, emerged victorious in his first ever Formula One race at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Starting second on the grid behind teammate Lando Norris, Piastri stormed past him at the first turn to snatch the lead. Norris briefly regained the top spot after a strategic pit stop, but ultimately yielded to team orders, securing a McLaren one-two finish.

 

Lewis Hamilton, in a milestone achievement, reached his 200th career podium with a third-place

finish behind the dominant McLarens.

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after finishing second place in the Hungarian Grand Prix with winner McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

Championship leader Max Verstappen's struggles continued, finishing a disappointing fifth behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. This marks Verstappen's third consecutive race without a win.

Source: PTI
