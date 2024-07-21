McLaren's Piastri wins maiden F1 Grand Prix in Hungary

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri passes the chequered flag to win the Hungarian Grand Prix. Photograph: Martin Divisek / Reuters IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri passes the chequered flag to win the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Australian driver Oscar Piastri, 23, emerged victorious in his first ever Formula One race at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Starting second on the grid behind teammate Lando Norris, Piastri stormed past him at the first turn to snatch the lead. Norris briefly regained the top spot after a strategic pit stop, but ultimately yielded to team orders, securing a McLaren one-two finish.

Lewis Hamilton, in a milestone achievement, reached his 200th career podium with a third-place

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after finishing second place in the Hungarian Grand Prix with winner McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo / Reuters



Championship leader Max Verstappen's struggles continued, finishing a disappointing fifth behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. This marks Verstappen's third consecutive race without a win.