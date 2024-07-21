Indian racer Jehan Daruvala carves path in Formula E

IMAGE: Daruvala's debut season in Formula E has been a learning experience . Photograph: Jehan Daruvala / X

Jehan Daruvala's racing career may not have taken the path he envisioned, but the Indian driver isn't dwelling on missed opportunities. After spending four seasons in Formula 2, the feeder series to Formula 1, Daruvala has shifted gears and is now setting his sights on conquering Formula E.

While some questioned his decision to dedicate so much time and resources to Formula 2 without reaching F1, Daruvala has no regrets. He achieved a respectable record with four wins and 18 podiums, but the competition was fierce.

He acknowledges the success of his former teammates, Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda, who secured F1 seats, and genuinely wishes them well.

His initial foray into Formula E with Maserati hasn't been a dream run.

Currently positioned at the bottom of the standings, Daruvala remains determined to stay in the championship for the following season and beyond.

"Formula E is probably the most competitive racing series I've been in," he says. "The skill level here rivals Formula 1. I'm happy where I am. I'm racing against the best, and that's what matters."

Daruvala's shift in focus came after being released from Red Bull's junior program. He continued his pursuit of F1

"The racing landscape is changing," he observes. "There are fantastic opportunities outside of F1, and they can be just as rewarding. I spent years trying to break into F1, but when it became clear it wasn't meant to be, I looked elsewhere."

While transitioning from his childhood dream was challenging, Daruvala has embraced the new direction. He doesn't dwell on past disappointments, acknowledging that while he didn't win the Formula 2 championship, he feels he possesses the talent to compete in F1.

Looking ahead, Daruvala's future remains uncertain. Ideally, he wants to stay in Formula E, but he's open to exploring IndyCar in the US if the opportunity arises.

His debut season in Formula E has been a learning experience, particularly regarding race management and energy conservation. He's shown promise in qualifying, consistently running close to his teammate, but translating that pace into points has proven difficult.

"Racing takes time to master," he reflects. "I've had some top 8 and top 10 finishes, so I've adapted to the car quickly. But understanding race strategy is still a work in progress."

While his teammate, Maximilian Gunther, is poised for a top-10 finish in the driver's standings this season, Daruvala is focused on his own development and remains optimistic about his future in Formula