BCCI to provide Rs 8.5 crore to IOA for Paris Olympics

BCCI to provide Rs 8.5 crore to IOA for Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
July 21, 2024 20:03 IST
Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign. The Paris Games will begin from July 26.

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on his 'X' account.

 

"To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!"
    
As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.

Source: PTI
