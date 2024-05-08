Was This A Clean Catch?

Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a handsome 20 run victory over the Rajasthan Royals as they kept their slim IPL play-off hopes alive in Delhi on Tuesday, May 8, 2024.

Tristan Stubbs smashed a quickfire 41 from 20 balls to lift Delhi to 221/8 after the Royals opted to field.

Sanju Samson was at his fluent best during the big chase but a controversial catch in the deep by Shai Hope ended his stay and Rajasthan's hunt for a win.

Here's how things panned out in the field at the Arun Jaitley stadium...

Shai Hope

Shai Hope came up with a controversial match-clinching catch to get Sanju Samson's key wicket at a crucial juncture in the run chase.

Samson flat-batted a slower length ball from Mukesh Kumar straight down the ground as Hope ran to his left from long on and caught the ball very close to the boundary cushion, in the process nearly losing his balance. The West Indian did well to somehow stand his ground and stay inside the boundary.

The umpires checked the catch with the TV umpire, who ruled that Hope's feet didn't touch the boundary cushion but Samson didn't seem convinced. He had a chat with the umpires before he walked back disappointed after a magnificent 86 from 46 balls. His dismissal finished off Royals' hopes.

Axar Patel

Khaleel Ahmed gave Delhi a dream start with the ball. He got Yashasvi Jaiswal's big wicket in the first over for 4.

The left-hander looked to set the tone early but ended up throwing his wicket away with a reckless shot as he miscued the lofted shot and was taken by Axar Patel at mid off.

Sandeep Sharma

Ravichandran Ashwin struck with Abishek Porel's key wicket in his third over.

The left-hander smashed a brilliant 65 from 36 balls before he perished trying to attack Ashwin. Porel made room and lofted the off-spinner inside out but ended miscuing it high on the off side and was taken by Sandeep, in the 13th over.

Sharma had earlier struck with a lucky wicket for the Royals. Porel hit a straight drive off Sandeep as the pacer managed to get a hand on it and deflected it at the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Shai Hope, who had backed up a long way, was run out for one.

Riyan Parag

Ashwin chipped away at the wickets in the middle overs. Axar Patel looked to loft Ashwin down the ground, mistimed the shot and was caught at long off by Riyan Parag for 15.

VOTE! WHOSE WAS THE BEST CATCH?