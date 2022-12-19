News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win

Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: December 19, 2022 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi celebrate the World Cup triumph with their sons. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

As members of the Argentina team and support squad took turns to hug Lionel Messi, his eyes were fixed on the stands.

Beckoning to wife Antonela Roccuzzo in the VIP box, he indicated he wanted her and their sons to join him on the pitch.

Again and then again, Messi motioned Antonela to come down, gesturing with his hands to get their children down as well.

 

Lionel Messi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Antonela Roccuzzo/Indtagram

After finally fulfilling a lifelong dream by lifting the ultimate prize in world soccer, Lionel Andres Messi soaked in the moment with his nearest and dearest.

Antonela and their sons Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4, his parents Celia Cuccittini and Jorge Messi and other members of his family joined him on the pitch.

Lionel Messi

 

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Football World Finally Has Its GOAT
Football World Finally Has Its GOAT
Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick
Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick
Messi NOT retiring: 'Want to continue as world champ'
Messi NOT retiring: 'Want to continue as world champ'
Salman's Niece To Debut With CODA Remake
Salman's Niece To Debut With CODA Remake
Why Maha villages want to move out, Fadnavis explains
Why Maha villages want to move out, Fadnavis explains
How Will The Markets Pan Out In 2023?
How Will The Markets Pan Out In 2023?
'China could be preparing for full scale war'
'China could be preparing for full scale war'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Argentina street party erupts after World Cup win

Argentina street party erupts after World Cup win

10 best moments from Qatar World Cup

10 best moments from Qatar World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances