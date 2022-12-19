Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win

IMAGE: Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi celebrate the World Cup triumph with their sons. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

As members of the Argentina team and support squad took turns to hug Lionel Messi, his eyes were fixed on the stands.

Beckoning to wife Antonela Roccuzzo in the VIP box, he indicated he wanted her and their sons to join him on the pitch.

Again and then again, Messi motioned Antonela to come down, gesturing with his hands to get their children down as well.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Antonela Roccuzzo/Indtagram

After finally fulfilling a lifelong dream by lifting the ultimate prize in world soccer, Lionel Andres Messi soaked in the moment with his nearest and dearest.

Antonela and their sons Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4, his parents Celia Cuccittini and Jorge Messi and other members of his family joined him on the pitch.