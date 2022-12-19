Deepika's So So Close To World Cup!

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone with retired Spanish football star Iker Casillas before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday ahead of the final between Argentina and France at the Lusail stadium in Doha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Twitter

Nora Fatehi also hit the stage at the closing ceremony of the tournament. The Bollywood performer sang the FIFA anthem Light The Sky and danced along with other performers -- Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan pop singer-songwriter Manal and Iraqi singer Rahma Riad.

Also present in the stadium were two superstars of football-crazy Kerala -- Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Mammootty tweeted, 'Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle! What an atmosphere ... What a moment!!'

Mohanlal tweeted, 'At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake of the world's favourite madness! Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all!'

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh and Ravi Shastri were also spotted at the stadium. In a video tweeted by Shastri, Ranveer, sporting the shades worn by his Cirkus character, exclaims: 'We are about to witness history, Ravs.'

Shastri responds by pointing at Ranveer and declaring, 'Whenever something big is happening, catch this guy missing out.' They end their bro moment singing, 'I don't know what to say, I don't know what to say.'

And then, Ranveer plants a bro kiss on Shastri's right cheek. Very cheeky indeed! :)))