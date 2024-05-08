News
Putin Takes Oath For 5th Term

Putin Takes Oath For 5th Term

By REDIFF NEWS
May 08, 2024 06:47 IST
Vladimir Putin took the oath for a new six year term as Russia's president on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin handed Putin the symbols of presidential power including the presidential insignia -- the golden cross of St George, depicting the Russian coat of arms and a gold chain with the words 'Virtue, Honesty and Glory'.

The ceremony was boycotted by the United States and many Western countries due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, his critics said Putin has eliminated his political rivals, initiated a devastating conflict in Ukraine, and consolidated all power under his control.

 

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin takes the oath at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 7, 2024, in this image taken from live broadcast video. Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin places his hand on the Russian constitution as he takes the oath. Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin seen before his inauguration ceremony, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Kremlin via Reuters

 

Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Kremlin via Reuters

 

Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Kremlin via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Honour guard of the presidential regiment carry a special copy of the Russian constitution and the president's badge before a ceremony, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Guests at the ceremony inaugurating Putin as Russia's president. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin arrives for the ceremony. Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Russian Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov arrives for the inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Composer Aleksandra Pakhmutova poses for a photograph with military musicians before the ceremony. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Actor and producer Ivan Okhlobystin. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Kremlin via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hollywood actor Steven Seagal arrives for the inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Guests at the ceremony. Photograph: Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Kremlin via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
