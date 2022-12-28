Messi Signs A Jersey For Ziva Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

What made Argentina's World Cup triumph very special for Ziva Dhoni was that she came home with a signed Messi jersey.

The seven year old -- whose dad enjoys playing football and has been spotted training with Chennaiyin FC, which he co-owns in the Indian Super League -- was thrilled when she got Leo's autograph.

'Like father, like daughter! #commonlove #merrychristmas', read the post on Ziva's Instagram account (no doubt posted by her mom Sakshi).

'Para Ziva', which means 'For Ziva', Messi wrote.