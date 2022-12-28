News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Messi Signs A Jersey For Ziva Dhoni

Messi Signs A Jersey For Ziva Dhoni

By REDIFF FOOTBALL
December 28, 2022 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ziva Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

What made Argentina's World Cup triumph very special for Ziva Dhoni was that she came home with a signed Messi jersey.

The seven year old -- whose dad enjoys playing football and has been spotted training with Chennaiyin FC, which he co-owns in the Indian Super League -- was thrilled when she got Leo's autograph.

'Like father, like daughter! #commonlove #merrychristmas', read the post on Ziva's Instagram account (no doubt posted by her mom Sakshi).

Ziva Dhoni

'Para Ziva', which means 'For Ziva', Messi wrote.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF FOOTBALL
COMMENT
Print this article
Messi NOT retiring: 'Want to continue as world champ'
Messi NOT retiring: 'Want to continue as world champ'
Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win
Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win
Never Make Messi Angry, Never!
Never Make Messi Angry, Never!
Custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot extended
Custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot extended
Modi's ambitious privatisation plans have few takers
Modi's ambitious privatisation plans have few takers
Year Ender 2022: Indian archers fail to deliver
Year Ender 2022: Indian archers fail to deliver
K'taka church vandalised, Baby Jesus statue damaged
K'taka church vandalised, Baby Jesus statue damaged

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Would Messi Have Won WC Minus Di Maria?

Would Messi Have Won WC Minus Di Maria?

WATCH Messi, Argentina CELEBRATE!

WATCH Messi, Argentina CELEBRATE!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances