Messi NOT retiring: 'Want to continue as world champion'

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has commented on his future with the national team after guiding Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years.

The master magician produced an eye-catching performance on the night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to help his side to the glory on Sunday (December 18). After the match, Messi commented on his future with the national side as he enjoyed the moment of winning the World Cup.

"I will not retire," he said. "I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion."

"It's the most beautiful thing there is," Messi told TyC Sports.

"Look what it is, it's beautiful, I wanted it a lot. God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was this, we suffered a lot, but we got it,” Messi added.

"Obviously I wanted to close my career with this, I can't ask for anything anymore. Thank God he gave me everything. Closing almost my career like this, it's impressive."

"After this, what will there be? I was able to get the Copa América, World Cup… It came to me almost at the end. I love football, what I do. I enjoy being in the national team, the group, I want to continue living a few more games being world champion."

"I can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy that is going to be,” the skipper concluded.