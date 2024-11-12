News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Man City's reign over? Dias fires back at doubters

Man City's reign over? Dias fires back at doubters

November 12, 2024 19:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Oscar Bobb among those facing spells on the sidelines. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Questions are being asked of Manchester City's title defence after they slipped five points behind leaders Liverpool at the weekend but centre back Ruben Dias has told the critics to write off City's chances at their peril.

City slumped to a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, marking the first time Pep Guardiola lost four games in a row in his managerial career.

City, who are chasing an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, were also dumped out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur.

"I would say, please doubt us, doubt us, feel welcome to do so," Dias told British media on Monday.

 

"When we did the treble, we even called it the dark January. We had a tough period. But it is what it is.

"What matters is how you bounce back from these moments. That's why our team has won so much because in moments of difficulty, the characters come up and we stay together.

"We don't find people to kill, we find people to bring into the cause and fight together. That's what we need to do once again. Until it's done, it's not done."

City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Oscar Bobb among those facing spells on the sidelines.

They host Spurs in the league on Nov. 23 in their first game back after the international break.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan captain warns Australia...
Pakistan captain warns Australia...
Full Marks For SKY's Diplomacy
Full Marks For SKY's Diplomacy
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
Wayanad, 31 assembly seats face bypoll test on Wed
Wayanad, 31 assembly seats face bypoll test on Wed
Manipur hills shut down, Kukis seek probe into killings
Manipur hills shut down, Kukis seek probe into killings
Year after woman's death police find lover killed her
Year after woman's death police find lover killed her
Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?
Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?
Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?
Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy
Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances