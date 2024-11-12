News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan captain warns Australia...

Pakistan captain warns Australia...

Source: PTI
November 12, 2024 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Rizwan

IMAGE: Mohammed Rizwan said if the Pakistan team played like a unit it had every chance of whitewashing Australia in the T20 series. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan is confident of winning the upcoming T20 international series in Australia and is also eyeing a whitewash of the home team.

The Pakistan team led by Rizwan surprised everyone by winning a One-day series in Australia for the first time since 2002, after the Australian team management decided to rest five of their senior players for the decider in Perth.

The Australian team has come under criticism from its former players for resting the players in a crucial match while Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has also expressed disappointment at the results.

 

Pakistan's white-ball coach Jason Gillispie has said that it was disappointing to note that CA had not promoted the Pakistan-Australia series enough.

Rizwan said if the Pakistan team played like a unit it had every chance of whitewashing Australia in the T20 series.

"It is fine we have celebrated the ODI series win because no one expected us to win in Australia. But at the same time all the players must remember they are ambassadors of Pakistan and behave appropriately at all times on tour," Rizwan told the players in a dressing room pep talk released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

"I think we must all strive to win big titles like the World Cups and Champions Trophy to show everyone what Pakistan cricket is capable of," he added.

Rizwan said that it was time for the team to create new records in whichever country they toured in future.

"Records of not winning somewhere which have stood for years must be ended," he added.

He said as a captain he consulted with every player and officials in the team to get clarity before making any decision. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Full Marks For SKY's Diplomacy
Full Marks For SKY's Diplomacy
Aus Papers Celebrate Kohli In Hindi...
Aus Papers Celebrate Kohli In Hindi...
Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy
Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy
Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?
Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?
SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested
SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested
What Dabur stock fall may mean for long-term investors
What Dabur stock fall may mean for long-term investors
Bodies of 2 Meitei men found, search on for 6 missing
Bodies of 2 Meitei men found, search on for 6 missing

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
Will Dhruv Jurel steal the spotlight from Pant?
Will Dhruv Jurel steal the spotlight from Pant?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances