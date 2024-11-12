News
Full Marks For SKY's Diplomacy

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 12, 2024 15:28 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav currently leads the Indian T20I team in South Africa for a four-match series. Photograph: BCCI/X

Suryakumar Yadav recently faced a pointed question from a Pakistani fan during his team's tour of South Africa.

The fan inquired why the Indian team doesn't visit Pakistan for cricket matches.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Yadav, along with team-mate Rinku Singh, is seen posing for a photo with the fan. The fan then asks, 'Why don't you come to Pakistan?'

Yadav responded diplomatically, saying, 'Hey brother, it's not in our hands.'

 

Suryakumar Yadav

SKY's polite yet firm reply reflects the complex geopolitical situation between the two nations.

The current brouhaha over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has led to a delay in the schedule announcement.

The two countries haven't played a bilateral series since 2012-2013.

REDIFF CRICKET
